First Alert Weather: Light snow on Monday night and quiet weather for Christmas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be increasing clouds with snow showers on Monday afternoon as the chill slowly eases.

A period of steady snow overnight will bring a fresh inch or two before tapering off very early Tuesday morning. Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers but no travel concerns.

Christmas Day looks quiet with temperatures in the 30s. Expect nice weather on Thursday and Friday. Patterns will begin to moderate this weekend toward New Year’s Eve. Looking at rain showers and temperatures in the 40s next week.

