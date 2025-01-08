First Alert Weather: Local lake flakes, wind, and chilly temperatures ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking a few bursts of fluffy lake snow on Wednesday morning. Main roads are mostly just wet as plows and salt trucks have been out.

Side streets may be a little slick with some snow cover so allow yourself a few extra minutes on Wednesday morning. Additional snowfall will be a coating to an inch with mainly just flurries in the afternoon.

Temperatures on Wednesday will stay around the 20s. Wind gusts near 30 mph will bring the feel like wind chill readings around zero. Looking ahead to Wednesday night and Thursday morning, we need to watch for some additional lake effect snow to develop near and to the east of Rochester for the Thursday morning commute.

This may bring another inch or two to the metro with two to four inches possible in Wayne County into Thursday morning. Once those lake flakes clear we get a nice break on Friday with some sunshine.

The weekend will bring a little light snow on Saturday with minor amounts and generally fair weather Sunday for the Bills game. The weather next week will turn colder again with some lake effect snow at times.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the lake snow potential overnight into Thursday morning.