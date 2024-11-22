First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds, but less rain this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The big area of low pressure that brought snow to parts of the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and downstate New York will gradually pull away to start the weekend.

This means we’ll see improving weather, but still not great weather. Showers will taper Friday night to just some passing showers, and winds will diminish a bit. The weekend will feature a mainly gray sky and a busy wind on both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Aside from a passing rain shower (mainly on Saturday), we’ll see a mainly dry weekend.

A warm front lifting through on Monday will keep our clouds around, and introduce a few late-day showers Monday evening. The associated area of low pressure will pass overhead on Tuesday, ramping up our rain chances again, and kicking up our winds. At the same time, a cold front will drop our temperatures, and that will be the beginning of our pattern change. At this point, the weather leading up to Thanksgiving looks fairly quiet with few issues locally.

Signs continue to point to a blast of much colder air just after Thanksgiving, which will likely bring some snow. Whether this is a localized lake effect, or more of an area-wide snow, remains to be seen. Bottom line – post-Thanksgiving travel may be a little more problematic, depending on forecast specifics. Check back for updates.