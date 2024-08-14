First Alert Weather: Lots of sun and a little smoke in the sky Thursday

Our fair weather continues for another day or two before some changes for the weekend. So, take advantage of the dry weather while we have it! We’ll see a mainly clear sky overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. That will once again set us up for another nice day on Thursday with seasonably warm air, comfortable humidity levels and an abundance of sunshine. However, much like the last few days, we’ll see a little bit of a haze from wildfire smoke overhead. This shouldn’t pose an issue to air quality, as much of the smoke is elevated, and not at the surface, where we live and breathe. But, you’ll notice that haze in the sky. Much of Friday will be dry, but a few showers may sneak in by late evening, before increasing overnight.

The weekend still looks fairly unsettled, with a slow moving area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes and the Northeast. At this point, the weekend shouldn’t be a total washout, but you’ll want to monitor the timing and placement of rain and storm chances if you have outdoor plans. Saturday likely has the better chance of more widespread storms. A cold front sliding through on Monday will keep our rain chances around to start the new work week on Monday, but we should clear nicely by Tuesday and mid-week.