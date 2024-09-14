First Alert Weather: Lots of sunshine and a little smoke this weekend

Our fine late summer weather continues into the weekend. A nearly flawless sky will only be marred by a thin veil of wildfire smoke on Saturday, as our weather pattern really doesn’t change into the start of the weekend. Otherwise, expect sunny, dry and warm weather with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. There are some signs that some “cleaner” air may move in from the east on Sunday, pushing the thickest wildfire smoke back west of us. Regardless, we don’t expect our air quality at the surface to be impacted.

Our quiet and dry weather continues into at least the first half of next week, with a slight uptick in cloud cover by later Monday and Tuesday, but still remaining dry and warm. We’ll be watching a potential area of low pressure that may try to sneak up the East Coast by Wednesday or Thursday of next week, bringing a slight chance of some showers, which at that point will be welcomed.