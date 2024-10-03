First Alert Weather: Mild air before a cold front Friday, plus we’re on Aurora watch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our late summer-like warmth to kick off fall continues for another day on Friday, with temperatures once again making their way into the lower to mid 70s. We’ll see a good deal of sun before a cold front brings an uptick in cloud cover by the afternoon.

Outside of the very slight chance of a brief shower, this front will come through dry for us, but it’ll drop us back into the 60s for highs on Saturday. We’ll warm again on Sunday into the 70s ahead of our next, more powerful cold front. This will bring a much better chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon and evening. This cold front will usher in much cooler weather for the majority of next week, with highs in the lower 60s and even upper 50s by the middle of next week.

We’re also watching the skies over the next few nights! The sun has emitted two fairly impressive solar flares over the last couple of days, with that energy hurtling toward earth. For us, that means the chance for the northern lights to become visible. It is difficult to say exactly when the aurora may become visible, but our window is open and we’re fair game to see those colors in the sky over the next few nights.