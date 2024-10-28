First Alert Weather: Mild on Monday and near record warmth for Halloween

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy skies on Monday morning will try and clear for a little sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s with dry conditions for outdoor plans.

Tuesday will start nice but a warm front will bring an hour or two of showers on Tuesday afternoon. Behind that front, windy and warm weather arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures may be close to record levels on Wednesday and Thursday.

Halloween will be windy and warm for sure well into the 70s. Much of the day will be dry but an approaching cold front will bring some showers toward the evening. Right now, it appears to be after 6 to 7 p.m. so will be a close call for trick-or-treaters if it stays dry or turns wet.

We will need to watch that part of the forecast closely. Much cooler weather returns on Friday into next weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of showers for Tuesday and the all-important Halloween forecast.