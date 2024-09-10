First Alert Weather: More confirmed tornadoes Monday, “severe clear” weather looking ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday’s wild weather not only produced heavy rain and flash flooding, but several funnel clouds in the Rochester area in Irondequoit (not reaching the ground), and two confirmed tornadoes near Pembroke and Grand Island.

That brings the tornado count in New York State up to 31 this summer. We will see nothing of the sort, though for the foreseeable future. A blocking pattern aloft, and huge area of high pressure at the surface will all but guarantee lots of sunshine and dry weather not only into the weekend, but into next week, too.

We’ll feel cool and comfortable nights in the 50s, with afternoon high temperatures climbing from the upper 70s on Wednesday, into the lower 80s by Thursday and Friday, and into the weekend. The only weather feature we’ll be monitoring will be Tropical Storm Francine — which will bring heavy rain to the Gulf Coast states, but could potentially bring us some more clouds and perhaps a little bit of wet weather, but not until at least the middle to end of next week.

So, Mother Nature will allow those areas that saw flooding rain, to dry out!