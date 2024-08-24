First Alert Weather: More fun in the sun for Western New York!

A large area of high pressure will continue to dominate the Great Lakes and the eastern half of the country for the next few days. As a result, there will be little change in the overall weather conditions for Rochester. However, the temperature will slowly rise, along with the humidity. The heat is not over just yet, as the high temperature may reach 90 degrees by Tuesday.

Saturday night, look for patchy clouds early, then mainly clear skies for the remainder of the overnight. The low temperature will be in the upper 50s. Sunday should be another stellar summer day with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature of 83 degrees. Expect more heat and humidity for Monday with the mercury reaching the middle 80s. Tuesday could bring a late day thundershower and the temperature will push near 90 degrees.

