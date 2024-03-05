First Alert Weather: More record-setting warmth expected for Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect fair skies on Tuesday with temperatures once again soaring to near 70 degrees in Rochester with potential record setting warmth.

There will be a few more clouds around than Monday, especially east of the metro, where temperatures will be a little cooler in parts of Wayne County and the Finger Lakes.

Expect nice weather to start Tuesday evening but plan on a few showers after 8 p.m. with a rumble of thunder possible in the night. Showers are likely on Wednesday as a cold front moves through in the morning.

Temperatures near 50 to start the day will fall into the 30s and low 40s during the afternoon. Dry weather returns for Thursday and Friday before unsettled weather moves in for the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain for Wednesday.