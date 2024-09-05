First Alert Weather: Warm on Thursday but cold front arrives Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More sunshine and warmth is on the way for Thursday with temperatures into the low 80s.

For Friday, we start dry with increasing clouds into the afternoon and some showers later in the day and at night. A thunderstorm is possible with a local downpour.

The timing of the front is looking a little earlier so that is good news for Saturday as it now appears the steadier rain will exit during the morning with a drier forecast for Saturday afternoon.

Much cooler weather returns this weekend as temperatures drop back into the 60s. Breezy and fair weather on Sunday with a passing shower possible off the lakes for the Bills game.

Temperatures on Sunday will be around 60. The weather looks to dry out and warm up next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for more updates on the timing of rain for Friday.