First Alert Weather: Most storms miss Rochester, News10NBC Yellow Alert remains in effect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Even though we had the potential for threatening weather Sunday, most of the big storms stayed well south and east of Western New York.

There is still the small chance of a thunderstorm heading into Sunday evening as we wait for a cold front to cross the area. As a result, the News10NBC’s Yellow Alert will remain in effect until the early or mid-evening on Sunday. As the front passes, any threat of storms will come to an end with much cooler and less humid weather returning. This should be a refreshing change for most of us as we start the work week. However, this more comfortable weather will not last long as another round of heat and humidity will return by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday evening there is still the small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, the remainder of the overnight will turn cooler as the low temperature falls into the lower 60s. Monday there is the chance of a few showers for the morning, then breaks of sunshine develop for the afternoon. It will be more comfortable with the temperature rising into the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday the heat and humidity will once again build across Rochester with the temperature rising into the middle 80s. A few thundershowers will return for Wednesday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for the latest updates on the forecast.