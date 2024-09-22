First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny Sunday ahead of a soggy work week

We are waking up with beautiful weather to start out the fall season. Sunday marks the start of the autumnal equinox, which means that shorter and colder days are right around the corner. Sunday, we will not be feeling that just yet as a small area of high pressure is bringing us plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures topping out near 80 degrees. We are seeing the chance for a brief shower or thundershower, especially west of Monroe County close to the 4-5 o’clock hour, as moisture tries to build in ahead of the next area of low pressure. However, I do expect dry air near the surface to limit this precipitation development.

An upper level troughing pattern will provide a favorable set up for the development of a series of low-pressure systems that will track through our region this coming week and bring us some needed precipitation. Monday will start out very wet. You can expect widespread showers throughout much of the day, but we are seeing a hint of some dry time close to the start of the Bills vs. Jaguars game at Highmark Stadium. It will still be a soggy day, so make sure to pack your rain gear. Good weather may be on the horizon for the end of the work week into the weekend.