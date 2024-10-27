First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, with lake effect showers east of Rochester

Western New York woke up very cool Sunday with temperatures dipping to 30 degrees at the Rochester airport this morning, although cold northwesterly winds delivered a wind chill temperature in the upper 20s.

These winds will not only keep us cool, but also bring some lake effect showers into areas mainly southwest and east of Rochester. For most of Monroe County down into the Finger Lakes, expect mostly sunshine and dry weather. Any lake effect showers will hug the lakeshore and move inland east of Rochester, so Sodus Point can expect quick sprinkles mainly Sunday morning and evening.

Highs Sunday will stay in the low 50s. Lake showers may stick around overnight for the shoreline of Monroe County eastward toward Sodus Point. Accumulations will be trace. Overnight temperatures will still be cool in the mid-30s.

High pressure enters our area on Monday, but we do stay in the upper 50s for the daytime high temperature. Winds are expected to calm to 5-10 mph for Monday, making for a better day to rake the lawn after a breezy weekend. After a short disturbance passes through on Tuesday, temperatures ramp up to near record high on Wednesday. Currently, a high of 77 degrees is forecasted for Wednesday, only a degree below a record high of 78 degrees in 1946.

A cold front is slated to enter on Thursday which could impact trick-or-treaters with some rain showers on Halloween.