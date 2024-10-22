First Alert Weather: Near record-warmth on Tuesday and rain returns Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect clear skies with near-record warmth on Tuesday, as the tail end of a large high-pressure system brings us some warm southwest winds.

It should get up to near 80 degrees on Tuesday, just short of the record of 82 degrees set back in 1979. We went over our forecast by a degree or two on Monday. If that happens again, we could very well see that record broken. Tuesday night will be very comfortable, with a few clouds and temperatures in the high 50s.

Wednesday is when things get a little interesting. Breezy and cloudy, with wind gusts around 25 mph, before an evening cold front brings us the first rain we’ve had in a week. It’ll be a thin and quick line of showers, perhaps with some thunder, bringing us around a tenth of an inch of rain by 8 p.m.

Dry air behind the cold front means no more rain overnight, though there may still be a little lake-effect drizzle on Thursday morning. On Thursday, we’ll see temperatures return to more seasonable levels, with highs in the low 50s. Friday and Saturday will see a gradual climb to the high 50s, with another chance of rain on Saturday.