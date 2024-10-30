First Alert Weather: Near record warmth on Wednesday and Halloween

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ll have near record warmth on Wednesday and Halloween on Thursday with highs reaching 76 degrees and 78 degrees, respectively. Our records stand at 78 and 80 degrees.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a good breeze. Wind gusts could get up to 25 miles per hour before the day is done. It will be much of the same on Thursday, especially later at night after a cold front passes through bringing showers. Wind gusts will be around 25 mph during the evening, then getting up to 30 mph around 9 p.m.

Speaking of that rain, the timing is looking much better than it did a few days ago. We don’t expect showers to enter our area until just after 8 p.m., so make sure you’re done Trick-or-Treating by then. That rain will go throughout the night until the early morning Friday, and temperatures will drop to the mid-40s by 7:30 a.m., making for a much cooler start to the day.

Friday will stay cool and breezy, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of some lake-effect showers in the afternoon. Saturday will be similarly cool with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Starting next week, we’ll see yet another warming trend take over our weather pattern. Some shower chances Monday through Wednesday, with temperatures going from the high 50s all the way up to around 70 degrees next Wednesday.