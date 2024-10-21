First Alert Weather: Near record warmth to start the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect a sunny and warm Monday with temperatures into the upper 70s. It will be fair and mild on Monday night with another warm day on Tuesday as temperatures near 80.

We will be close to record-setting temperatures over the next couple of days. It will still be warm on Wednesday as a cold front arrives in the evening with some showers and possible thunder.

At this time, we’re not anticipating severe weather so Threat Tracker is green but will continue to monitor if the weather looks stronger with that front. Behind the showers, temperatures will drop significantly for the end of the week with top temperatures near 50 on Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain midweek and if any storms will turn strong or severe.