First Alert Weather: Nice conditions until rain arrives this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect hazy sunshine on Wednesday with a nice breeze off the lake. Temperatures will remain in the low 80s with comfy levels of humidity.

It will be the same deal for Thursday with some nice weather. Much of Friday will be ok with warmer and more humid weather starting to move in.

Later in the day on Friday, especially into Friday night, some showers and thunderstorms will arrive. The weekend will feature some unsettled weather with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Local downpours will be possible, so we need to keep an eye on that forecast. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and amounts of rain for the weekend.