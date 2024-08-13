First Alert Weather: Nice conditions until storms arrive Friday into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking partly to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a refreshing breeze off the lake. Temperatures on Tuesday will remain in the mid and upper 70s.

Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures into the low 80s on Wednesday with another beautiful day for Thursday. Looking ahead to Friday, expect some increasing clouds with a small thunder threat later in the day and at night as the humidity increases.

Warm and humid weekend with showers and thunderstorms are likely both on Saturday and Sunday with a few downpours possible. We need to watch the weekend weather for issues for outdoor events.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest timing of weekend rain and if any stronger storms are possible.