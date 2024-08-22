First Alert Weather: Nice on Thursday and warmer this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunshine and dry conditions are in store for Thursday with milder weather and a breeze off the lake for the afternoon.

Expect a clear and cool Thursday night. It will be mostly sunny and beautiful on Friday near 80 degrees. Looking ahead to the weekend, some fine summer weather is on the way. Temperatures will be into the 80s with a little more humidity by Sunday.

The only thing we need to watch is a small chance for an afternoon shower on Sunday or Monday. Otherwise, warm and sunny weather will last well into next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for any updates on that shower threat and how long the warm and dry weather sticks around.