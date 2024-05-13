First Alert Weather: No consistency in Western New York

Another slow-moving front will pass over the Rochester area during the next 24 hours.

That means, in the short term, we will find more changeable weather with a period of rain returning Tuesday afternoon. Since this is a slow-moving front, it will likely be the focal point for more rain.. There will be the probability of a few downpours. At this time, there is data indicating that there will not be any flooding concerns, but the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists will continue to monitor for any changes.

Right now, the News 10NBC First Alert Threat Tracker will remain green for the remainder of the week.

Monday night, look for any lingering showers to end with mostly cloudy skies. It will be mild for the middle of May with the low temperature in the upper 50s.

It should be a dry start to your Tuesday morning. The showers develop shortly after midday with the possibility of a steady rain at times. There is the chance of some thunder. Before the rain arrives, the temperature will push into the lower to middle 70s before falling.

Tuesday night, the showers will taper off with the low near 53 degrees.

Unfortunately, Wednesday will bring more light showers for the morning. It will be cooler with the temperature in the lower to middle 60s.

