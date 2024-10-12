First Alert Weather: November-like weather is heading for Rochester

After some beautiful fall conditions, the weather will turn rather unpleasant for the next four days. Low-pressure will be working along a front that is located close to the Pennsylvania border for Sunday. This will increase the coverage and intensity of rain later Saturday night with showers off and on into Sunday. In fact, several disturbances will be rotating across the Great Lakes for the first half of the week. This will bring some very chilly weather with a high probability of rain at least through Wednesday morning. It is early in the season, but temperatures may be cold enough that some wet flakes or ice pellets could mix in the higher elevations south of Routes 5 and 20.

Saturday night, look for dry weather for the evening, then rain arrives around midnight. The low temperature will be in the middle 40s. Sunday will be gray with occasional showers. Most of the day will stay in the 40s with a high temperature nearing 50 degrees. It will look and feel like November for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Most of the Western New York will see occasional rain with temperatures remaining in the 40s.

However, the week does get better! Sunshine and warmer temperatures will arrive by Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.