First Alert Weather: One more dry day before storm chances go up this weekend

The hazy sky from some wildfire smoke will gradually fade away on Friday, with the smoke pushing back to the east of our area.

We’ll keep a mainly clear sky overnight, before some high clouds build in by morning. This means we’ll see a bit more in the way of clouds on Friday compared to recent days, but we should remain dry through much, if not all of the day.

An isolated shower may pop up late in the evening, with a better chance for some storms overnight as a warm front ahead of an area of low pressure moves in. This low will keep us unsettled all weekend, but it won’t be a washout all weekend.

We’ll see a period of rain and some storms on Saturday. If we see afternoon storms, there will be more instability, which could lead to a few gusty thunderstorms. At this point, we’re remaining “green” on the News10NBC Threat Tracker, but we’ll have to monitor the timing of those storms.

Sunday, will see some rain and thunder once again, with more showers on Monday.

A cold front finally pushes through late Monday, with a clearing sky and high pressure following. This will set us up for a lovely stretch of dry and comfortable air with plenty of sunshine through at least Thursday of next week.