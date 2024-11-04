First Alert Weather: Possible record warmth for Election Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A warm front brings passing showers on Monday and possible record warmth on Tuesday for Election Day.

It’s a much milder start to the day on Monday morning compared to Sunday with temperatures in the mid-40-degree range. We’ll have mostly cloudy and breezy conditions on Monday, with temperatures getting up into the high 50s to low 60s and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

An incoming warm front is bringing us passing showers, mainly in the afternoon, but we’re not expecting a washout. It will get down to the mid-50s on Monday night.

Tuesday will see us possibly breaking the temperature record for the day, which stands at 77 degrees set two years ago. Strong southwest winds ahead of a cold front will pull up lots of warm air. The latest model guidance has that wind being strong enough to help us break the record. Election Day will be feeling more like late summer than it will early November.

On Wednesday, that cold front draws near, accompanied by some morning showers, but it will still be very mild with high temperatures in the mid to high 60s range.

For the rest of the week, we’re looking at seasonable to mild temperatures and fair skies. Stay tuned to News10 NBC for an in-depth look at what you can expect.