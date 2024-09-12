First Alert Weather: Quiet weather, but still some excitement in the sky

Our weather pattern remains “stuck,” which is probably just fine for many of us. That means more of what we’ve seen recently – lots of sunshine, summer-like temperatures and dry weather. In fact, our weather pattern remains blocked, locking in a large area of surface high pressure right into the weekend and at least the first part of next week. Rain chances are virtually zero, and temperatures will remain in the lower 80s.

A few things to note – we will likely see some wildfire smoke high in the atmosphere continuing into Friday and possibly Saturday. Most of this should remain aloft, with very little impact on our air quality, but we’ll continue to monitor. In addition to the smoke, you may see some color in the sky Thursday night. There’s the chance the aurora could make an appearance. If it does so, our sky conditions will cooperate with a mainly clear sky.

A sign of fall has returned. The first “I Love NY” fall foliage map has been issue. Not much color change to be seen yet, but there are some patches of color starting to emerge, especially in the higher elevations of northern and eastern New York state.