First Alert Weather: Rain and some storms arriving for Labor Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday was lovely with summer-like temperatures and dry weather, but unfortunately that is changing for the Labor Day weekend.

That being said, it won’t be a holiday weekend washout. An approaching cold front will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the area overnight Friday. This slow moving front will keep some showers around into the morning hours, followed by some thunderstorms blossoming during the afternoon hours. The best chance of getting a gusty thunderstorm will tend to be in the Finger Lakes, especially east of our immediate area.

With that, we’re remaining “green” on the Threat Tracker, but we will have to watch the timing of that front. Sunday should feature plenty of dry time, but a secondary cold front dropping through will likely bring another round of showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder later in the day. All this being said, if you have outdoor plans, which many of us do this weekend, keep an eye to the sky and keep the First Alert Weather app handy so you can know if you need to head indoors for a few hours.

Labor Day itself looks great, but it’ll feel cool! Temperatures likely won’t make it out of the 60s following Sunday’s cold front. Still, a large area of high pressure building in will ensure plenty of sunshine not just Monday, but through a good portion of next week. Great weather for kids heading back to school!