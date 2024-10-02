First Alert Weather: Rain changes to sun on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A damp Wednesday morning with some showers and drizzle is in store. Weather will begin to dry out midday and some sunshine will develop during the afternoon.

There will be a cool breeze off Lake Ontario on Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s. It will be clear and a little chill in the air on Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Some local fog is possible on Thursday morning, then it will turn nice with sunshine and 70s in the afternoon. Friday will feature more nice weather with increasing clouds.

A couple of showers are possible on Friday night. That front will clear for a nice day on Saturday with cooler weather returning to start the weekend. It will be milder on Sunday with increasing clouds.

For now, it looks dry through the afternoon with rain Sunday night into Monday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of precipitation later Friday and Sunday.