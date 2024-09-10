First Alert Weather: Rain ends, sunshine on its way

After strong storms and flash flooding, our Yellow Alert has ended as rain and storms continue to move away. High pressure will rule for the foreseeable future.

Sunshine makes a return on Tuesday, with cool and comfortable temperatures in the lower 70s. Then we’ll feel a warm up nearly every day this week. Temperatures climb back into the upper 70s by mid to late week, then into the lower 80s late week and into the weekend, and also into next week. In fact, we may be developing a blocking pattern, which would put us in a very dry stretch of sunny and warm weather likely into much of next week, as well.

The one system we’re watching is what is now Tropical Storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico. This could eventually help to spread some moisture back into our area, but not likely until early next week, if at all.

For the short term, we’ll take advantage of the sunshine to dry out after Monday’s storms.