First Alert Weather: Rain is set to return to Western New York

After a nice end to the weekend, some much needed rain will be returning for the first half of the week. This will come in several waves, with the first arriving with a slow moving cold front arriving on Monday.

This first round of showers should taper off for Monday night, which is good news for the Bills game at Highmark Stadium. However, a second round of showers will likely arrive later Tuesday afternoon and evening. This higher probability of rain will bring an end to our mid-summer temperatures.

Sunday night, look for fair skies early, then clouds will increase with a few showers possible after midnight. The low temperature will be near 63 degrees.

Monday will bring occasional rain and maybe a rumble of thunder. The rain should taper off later in the afternoon with the high temperature near 70 degrees. Monday night, we expect just a spotty shower possible with the low in the upper 50s.

Tuesday, the showers return for the afternoon and evening. The high temperature will be in the upper 60s. Drier weather should return later Thursday and Friday.

