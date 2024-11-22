First Alert Weather: Rain on Friday will clear in the evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect wet weather to start Friday with steady rain and an increasing north wind. This combo will bring miserable weather into the early afternoon hours.

Additional rainfall amounts will average around half an inch before it tapers off later in the day around 4 to 5 p.m. It will be drier overall on Friday night into the weekend but a few showers at times are possible through the weekend.

Snow has been confined to the higher elevations well south of Rochester, where a few slushy inches have accumulated and another inch or so is possible in the morning. There won’t be major impacts on roads locally.

The weekend will bring lots of clouds and a cool wind with a few showers of mainly rain and perhaps a wet snowflake. Looking ahead to next week and Thanksgiving, the weather looks ok on Monday with some rain on Tuesday. We need to watch for any local lake flakes on Wednesday and then a colder Thanksgiving day with a few snow showers in the 30s.

Expect better chances for some wintry weather Friday into the following weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on weather for holiday travel next week.