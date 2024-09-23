First Alert Weather: Rainy start to the week but clear for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The rain on Monday morning will taper to scattered showers in the afternoon. The weather for the Bills game on Monday night will be cloudy and mild in the 60s with mainly dry weather but a couple of showers will be possible.

On Tuesday, a couple showers are possible during the day but lots of dry time to start the day. Steadier rain will arrive on Tuesday late in the day toward the evening hours.

Some showers are in store on Wednesday and also early Thursday before clearing during the day. It’ll be much nicer on Friday with some great weather into the weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest timing of raindrops over the next few days.