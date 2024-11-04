First Alert Weather: Record warmth possible for Election Day

A warm front continuing to move through Monday night will bump our temperatures up from the mid-50s initially, into the 60s by early Tuesday morning.

We’ll see a clearing sky, and a warming wind picking up on Election Day. In fact, we’re forecasting a high of 78 degrees, which would break the old record high of 77 set just 2 years ago.

So, it’ll be warm and a little windy, but nothing weather-wise should get in the way of voting. A cold front passing through on Wednesday will bring some rain early in the day, followed by some limited afternoon clearing. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 60s. So, Wednesday will be another milder day, but not as warm as Tuesday.

Thursday will see a clearing sky and more seasonable temperatures in the 50s, but we’ll likely climb up again by the end of the week.

In fact, that is the theme of the next seven to 10 days: lots of ups and downs in the temperature department with some rain chances, but no big storms in the foreseeable future.