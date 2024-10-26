First Alert Weather: Saturday brings a mix of clouds, sun, and brief showers

A cold front moved through Western New York Friday night, ushering in a cool northwesterly wind out behind it. This flow will set up scattered showers and clouds throughout the day and temperatures in the low 50s.

Clouds and rain off Lake Ontario will settle in around lunchtime and continue through the afternoon hours. Expect scattered, hit-or-miss, showers with sun in between. This will not dampen your weekend plans too much, but if you are out during the day be sure to grab your raincoat as you are headed out the door.

Cold air rushing in to replace that previous warm air mass may cause some gusty winds. Winds out of the northwest will generally be between 15 to 20 mph, but may gust close to 25 mph if stronger winds are brought to the surface. Lake effect showers will be clearing out after 6 p.m. bringing clear but still breezy conditions for any evening activities. Clearing out that moisture and clouds will allow for overnight temperatures to drop into the lower 30s for the Rochester area and upper 20s for higher elevations.

On Sunday, cool air and a breeze is still in place with high temperatures in the low 50s and gusts up to 25 mph in the late morning to afternoon. Again, lake effect showers are possible Sunday afternoon as the colder air hits the warmer Great Lakes. However, accumulation will be scarce, under a tenth of an inch.

Weather starts to turn for the better on Monday as dry air replaces our cool, unstable air mass. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s on Monday, but Tuesday brings 60s and, finally, very warm air on Wednesday in the mid-70s.

Currently, warm air is holding out for Halloween with highs in the low 70s. However, we are tracking a cold front that could disrupt Halloween trick-or-treaters come Thursday evening.

