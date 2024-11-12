First Alert Weather: Seasonably chilly and showers later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Morning clouds will clear for some sunshine on Tuesday with a cold wind out of the north and temperatures in the 40s.

Clear skies on Tuesday night will bring a hard freeze to much of the region with temperatures into the 20s away from the lakes and cities.

There will be lots of sunshine on Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s. Looking ahead to Thursday, clouds will increase with showers late in the afternoon or at night. It will be clearing on Friday into the weekend.

