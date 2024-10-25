First Alert Weather: Seasonably cool through the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The sunshine on Friday morning will fade behind increasing clouds in the afternoon. Most of Friday will be dry but a scattered shower is possible later in the afternoon into the night but most of the time will be rain-free.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we see sun and clouds on Saturday with temperatures in the 50s and a few passing showers but not a rainout. Sunday will start frosty cold with mixed skies and a small shower threat in the afternoon but most of us are dry to end the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week a big warming trend heads our way with temperatures into the 60s and 70s toward Halloween. Stay tuned for updates on timing some showers on Friday night into Saturday and the warmth for next week.