First Alert Weather: Showers clearing Saturday afternoon, a dry Sunday, and a warm Election Day

We woke up Saturday morning to some lake effect showers; those will continue off and on until Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40-degree range. After those showers clear you can expect a chilly night, getting all the way down to freezing levels before sunrise Sunday. If you’re going out tonight, make sure to wear a coat.

Sunday is looking nice, with temperatures reaching about 54 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Monday we see warmer temperatures albeit some showers as a warm front pushes through, then Tuesday some southwest winds bring us all the way up to 74 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday a cold front pushes through bringing us showers later, but not before we reach a high temperature around 65 degrees. The later half of the week sees a return to more seasonably cool temperatures.