First Alert Weather: Showers on Monday afternoon; Temperatures drop mid-week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It isn’t as cold on Monday morning compared to the past several days, with current temperatures in the mid to high 30s.

Those temperatures will climb to mild status with highs in the low to mid-40s but with that warmth comes widespread rain. The entire region will experience persistent rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon, with potential heavy rain around noon.

The rain should end around 3 to 4 p.m. with cloudy conditions and chances of spot showers afterward. On Monday night, the temperature will actually rise to potentially the high 40s, before dropping to the low 40s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, the mild temperature trend will continue, with cloudy conditions and highs all the way up to 50 degrees. However, once again showers are expected but this time starting in the afternoon and lasting into the night. These showers will have a few gaps in them but also have the potential to be moderate-heavy at times.

Wednesday begins in the low 40s with continued rainy conditions, but then later in the afternoon and evening we are tracking some rain/snow mix throughout the area. Depending on the exact positioning of the system and the temperature in the low levels of the atmosphere, we could see some accumulating snow by Thursday morning.

Also on Thursday morning, west winds and cold air will bring lake effect snow bands east of the lakes, potentially dropping several inches of snow in Genesee, Wyoming, and Livingston counties. The Lake Ontario shore could also see accumulating snow. Currently, our threat tracker is green for Tuesday through Saturday, but stay tuned to News10 NBC to see how the forecast develops.