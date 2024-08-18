First Alert Weather: Showers on Sunday and cooler for Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Sunday to another mild and muggy start. The humid weather will continue through the day before we get some relief on Monday afternoon.

We will also be on the warmer side of things on Sunday with highs nearing 80 degrees. With an area of low pressure just to our northwest, we will have an opportunity for a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms through the day.

The best chance for rain on Sunday will be in the afternoon hours as scattered showers are in the forecast. No severe weather is expected, but a few showers and storms will produce periods of locally heavy rain.

Sunday will not be a washout either but be aware of off and on showers and storms during the afternoon. A few showers will linger into Sunday night, along with the humid conditions but things will begin to turn much cooler on Monday.

Monday will generally be overcast, and showers will remain in the forecast too. The best opportunity for rain will be Monday morning, but with cooler air off Lake Ontario we will see drizzle and mist linger along the lakeshore through most of the day.

Monday’s highs will be much cooler as they will only reach themed 60s. We will also be a bit humid early Monday, but we turn much more comfortable by the evening hours. Things will clear out through Monday night, and we will be left with fall feels by Tuesday.

Crisp and refreshing air enters by Tuesday morning with highs only in the mid-60 and partly cloudy skies. The comfortable weather will continue through the rest of the work week, and with high pressure taking control we will be dry too.