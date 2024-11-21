First Alert Weather: Showers on Thursday and snow in some areas Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’ve got a complex low-pressure system coming through the area on Thursday. It brought us some rain overnight and while that first band has passed, making for a dry Thursday morning, the motion of the system is set to bring another round of showers this afternoon for Rochester.

Down in the higher elevations above 2000 feet, a rain/snow mix is more likely. As the night goes on, wet and heavy snow will begin to accumulate, although it won’t be much. By 7 a.m. Friday, the higher hills in Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, and Yates counties could see up to three inches of snow on the ground. Rainfall totals north of the Thruway will be around three-quarters of an inch.

Friday morning will see that rain and snow intensify, making driving conditions less than ideal, and eventually, the brunt of it will be over by the early afternoon. Rain totals will be over an inch in Rochester, and the highest elevations in the south could see snow totals around 4-5 inches. Showers will pass through for the rest of the day. Temperatures for both today and Friday will be in the low to mid-40s.

Saturday will have less rain, although showers will still occur mainly in the evening. It will be colder, with temperatures peaking in the low 40s, and Sunday morning. showers may still persist. Later on Sunday, we’ll see some clearing, but overall it will be a damp and cold weekend.

With the lack of snow on Wednesday, Rochester has officially broken its record for the latest snowflakes. It is very unlikely we will see our first ones of the season in the next few days, but stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your updates on when we might see our first snow, as well as for the rain and snow impacting our region over the next few days.