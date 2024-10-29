First Alert Weather: Showers on Tuesday afternoon and near record warmth ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a nice Tuesday morning, some rain will move through the region in the afternoon. Grab the umbrella if you will be out and about between noon and 3 p.m.

It will be clear after that, as the warm front moves by with a gusty south wind developing on Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Temperatures will surge on Wednesday into the mid and upper 70s close to record levels.

There will be more warmth on Thursday for Halloween with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The latest on the Trick-or-Treat forecast this year shows a very mild Thursday evening with increasing clouds and showers arriving late after 9 p.m. At this time, it appears the weather will be mainly dry for the kids.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of showers Thursday night and a return to cool weather next weekend.