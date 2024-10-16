First Alert Weather: Showers on Wednesday with possible overnight frost

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a few passing showers but lots of dry time as well. The shower threat will diminish later as drier air slowly works into the region.

It will be breezy and cool once again with temperatures in the 40s. Clearing skies on Wednesday night will allow temperatures to drop well down into the 30s. Some frost is possible away from the lakes and cities on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It will be drier and nicer on Thursday afternoon. After that, it will be sunny and milder on Friday with some great weather heading into the weekend and next week with temperatures well above normal in the 60s and low 70s.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the frost threat on Wednesday night into Thursday