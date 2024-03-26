First Alert Weather: Showers overnight, remaining mild on Wednesday

A large but slow moving storm system will continue to inch closer to us Tuesdaynight, bringing with it some scattered rain showers, and a breeze that will keep our temperatures from falling out of the mid and upper 40s. That already mild start to Wednesday will help launch us into the 50s, maybe pushing 60 again on Wednesday. We’ll see some breaks of sun, along with a stray shower or two as our cold front slowly works through later in the day.

This will put an end to our milder air for now, with temperatures falling back into the 40s to near 50 for the remainder of this week. We’ll see dry weather for the remainder of the work week, and a busy breeze on Friday.

The Easter weekend will be a little cooler with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s, a good deal of clouds, and perhaps a later day shower Saturday that could lead into early Sunday morning. That being said, we expect mostly dry weather for Easter Sunday at this point. If you’re looking forward to the Red Wings home opener on Tuesday, our early forecast calls for some rain for game-time. This is still a week away, so we may see some changes. Stay tuned!