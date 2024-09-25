First Alert Weather: Showers to start Thursday, with some sun to end it

We’re finally going to break out of our unsettled and rather cloudy pattern on Thursday. We’ll get one more round of showers and even a few storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning, before tapering into the afternoon. We’ll see the clouds break for increasing sun as the afternoon goes on (from north to south). Friday also looks pretty good with sunshine to start, followed by high clouds moving in from the south during the afternoon. This is actually the result of Hurricane Helene making its way northward. We won’t see any major impacts, but we will see some clouds from the large storm.

The weekend still looks pretty good, but we’re monitoring the chance for a few showers, mainly in the Southern Tier as the remnants of Helene work northward. At this point, expect a dry weekend in Rochester, but monitor the forecast for any changes as the storm continues to strengthen and develop.

It looks like we’ll have a blast of fall-like air with a cold front by the middle of next week, which will likely drop our highs from the 70s back into the lower and mid 60s for at least a few days.