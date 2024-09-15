First Alert Weather: Six days of dry weather and counting

The warm, tranquil weather continues for Western New York. However, eventually this ridge of high-pressure will weaken which will finally bring a change by the middle of the week. A low-pressure system off the Carolina coast will begin to spread moisture inland and, with a southeasterly wind flow, clouds will be on the increase for us by Tuesday.

Then showers will become more likely for Rochester by later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. After seven days of dry weather, we will need the rain.

Sunday night, look for patchy clouds to give way to clearing skies. The low temperature will be near 60 degrees. Tuesday looks to be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected. The high temperature will be within a few degrees of 80. Then a few showers arrive for late Tuesday night into Wednesday. his will bring the temperature down to the middle 70s. Current data suggests that we dry out again for the weekend.

