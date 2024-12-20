Yellow Alert Weather: Snow increases for Friday evening commute

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Light snow will develop across the region on Friday and become steadier in the afternoon. Initially, the snow will be light and manageable with an inch or two into the afternoon.

There are signs the snow will increase around the evening commute after 4 to 5 p.m. and then transition to lake snow off Lake Ontario. For that reason, a Yellow Alert is in place as a heads-up for snow-covered roads and slick travel Friday night.

Areas of snow will continue overnight into Saturday morning before tapering off. Snow totals by Saturday morning will average 3-6 inches for much of the region. This is not a big storm but if you are out and about later Friday, be prepared for changeable road conditions.

Following the snow, some bitter cold arrives for the weekend with temperatures in the teens and 20s during the day and single digits at night. The cold will help to keep the snow around into next week and chances are looking pretty good for a White Christmas this year.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the developing lake snows later on Friday afternoon into the night.