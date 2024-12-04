First Alert Weather: Snow squalls and wind for Thursday’s Yellow Alert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking snow and wind with a Yellow Alert on Thursday. Widespread snow showers will bring a few inches to much of the region.

Expect some locally heavier squalls on Thursday morning and again later in the day, which could bring totals for Wyoming County and areas near and east of Rochester into the three to six-inch range.

The snow will be half the story as wind gusts 30-40 mph will bring blowing and drifting snow and greatly reduced visibilities impacting travel. The wind will also bring the feel-like wind chill into the single digits and teens during the day. Be prepared for some midwinter weather on Thursday and difficult driving conditions at times during the day.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on timing for heavier snow, snow totals, and peak winds.