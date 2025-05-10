First Alert Weather: Some much needed dry, sunny weather for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Plenty of sunshine for the Lilac Festival and for Mother’s Day as a high-pressure system settles over Western New York. It will be slightly cooler for Sunday, but the bright skies and light winds should make for a very pleasant day.

However, that ridge of high-pressure will slide off the east coast for Monday. This will shift the winds more from a southerly direction which means warmer temperatures, but also a return to an influx of moisture for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. At this point, it appears any showers will be limited with the daily chance of precipitation only running at about 35 percent for each day.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.