First Alert Weather: Staying sticky this weekend

We are waking up to a cloudy and humid start on this Saturday morning, and those sticky conditions are not going anywhere anytime soon. As far as the cloud cover, expect that to stick around through most of the day as well. A weak wave of low pressure is sitting well to our south, but close enough to bring us the increased cloud cover and a chance for showers. A few sprinkles and light showers will be possible Saturday morning, but a better chance for heavier showers and a few rumbles will pop up Saturday afternoon. A washout is not on the way, but do be mindful of dodging a few showers Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, Saturday will be filled with mostly cloudy conditions. Things will dry out Saturday night but remain humid as lows only drop near 70 degrees.

Sunday will start off with a few clouds, but slowly clear to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Sunday will be a hot and humid day as highs reach near 90 degrees and the sticky conditions make it feel like the low 90s. Make sure you stay hydrated Sunday for any outdoor activities. The humid conditions will linger into early this week, and we will not see much relief from them until Wednesday when a cold front with scattered showers rolls through.

We will also be monitoring the wildfire smoke in our skies through the early part of this week too. No effects to air quality are expected, but through the weekend and into Monday our skies will be a bit hazy at times.