First Alert Weather: Summer heat and storms on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to another mild start this Tuesday with temperatures near 60 degrees. Dew points have also remained low as we start off our Tuesday, but that will change in the afternoon.

Dew points will climb to near 70 degrees and afternoon highs will reach near 90 degrees. With that said, it will feel a little warmer across our region with heat indices in the low 90s at times through Tuesday afternoon. Make sure you stay cool and hydrated throughout the day. We will also have plenty of sunshine as most of Tuesday will be dry. However, an approaching cold front will help pop up a storm or two Tuesday evening with a greater chance for storms Tuesday night.

Storms that pop late Tuesday will have a chance to pack a punch with gusty winds, but our severe threat is very limited throughout Tuesday. Our storm threat continues through midnight Tuesday night before turning overcast by Wednesday morning. A few showers will remain in the forecast on Wednesday, but no severe storms are expected.

Wednesday will feature cooler, but humid weather with high in the mid-70s. Overcast skies are expected for most of the day as a cold front settles over our region. This will also keep us a bit unsettled with a few showers through the day.