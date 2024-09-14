First Alert Weather: Summer is not ready to leave us yet

A large area of high pressure is bringing us a persistent pattern of unseasonable warmth as we head through the weekend. No chances of rain are in the forecast for the next few days due to the blocking pattern. That is good news for those heading out to the lake. No beach or lake hazards are in the forecast for Saturday as winds stay light, making for relatively calm waters. Temperatures will creep up into the low 80s for Saturday. Saturday night, skies stay clear and overnight lows will stay in the low 60s with very minimal cloud cover. Sunday is also shaping up to be nothing but beautiful with clear skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

That summer-like feel is bringing back some humidity with it. However, dewpoints are not expected to reach high levels as we head through the week with most days staying in the mid-60s. We do see hints of that massive area of high pressure slowly breaking down heading into the middle of next week. This may allow moisture from the southeastern coast to finally work its way up to us by Wednesday and Thursday of the coming week.